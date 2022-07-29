SEC Football Preview: Arkansas Razorbacks

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Hogs are coming off a 9-4 seasons which is one of their best in recent history. Now nine wins isn’t the goal.. it’s the expectation.

Arkansas football got a taste of success last season, and this season they want more.

“Our team goal is to get over that hump and take the next step and get to 10-11 game win season,” KJ Jefferson, Arkansas’s quarterback said.

“We have to go even harder because we don’t want to repeat last year,” Jalen Catalon, Arkansas safety said. “We want to be better. Last year was a great year, but last year was last year it’s 2022 now.

One of the top wins last year came against the Aggies at AT&T Stadium. The 20-10 win snapped a 9 game win streak for A&M against Arkansas.

“It was a great feeling for us. Finally snapping that losing streak and finally coming out on top,” Catalon said. “It comes (down) to our mindset. I know they’re (A&M) hungry to be back on top of us, and we’re going to try and keep that going. I know the game is going to be another four quarter game.”

“It was a real surreal moment being able to win one of our trophy games and being able to bring that back to Fayetteville,” Jefferson said.

The Hogs schedule doesn’t get any easier this season. They play three SEC games in the first five weeks and they open with Cincinnati. The players don’t want you to count them out of the SEC West Championship talk.

“I think this is the team that has the work ethic to make it happen,” Bumper Pool, Arkansas linebacker said. “Obviously the SEC is a battle and a grind and I think if you don’t have that mentality you don’t stand a chance and I feel like we have the guys who want it and have the confidence that they can do it.”

“It’s hard to go from six wins to nine.. each win that you go up it’s harder to maintain,” Sam Pittman, Arkansas’s Head Coach said. “We’re the University of Arkansas and we’re going to compete.”

