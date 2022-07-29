Six Aggies Named CSCAA Scholar All-Americans

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Six members of the Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team were honored by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), as they were named Scholar All-Americans. Three Aggies earned first team honors, while three more garnered second team accolades.

To qualify for First-Team Scholar All-America, student-athletes earned a minimum GPA of 3.5 and participated in their national championship. Second-Team selections also earned a 3.50 GPA or higher and achieved a “B” time standard for the national championship or participated at a diving zone qualification meet.

Senior Jacob Schababerle and junior Jace Brown were honored as Scholar All-Americans for the second straight season.

CSCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Scholar All-Americans

First Team Jace Brown - Sport Management

Anze Fers Erzen - Psychology

Vincent Ribeiro - Engineering Second Team

Clayton Conklin - Construction Engineering

Jacob Schababerle - Mechanical Engineering

Thomas Shomper - Finance

