Six Aggies Named CSCAA Scholar All-Americans

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications and Rachel Perreault
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Six members of the Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team were honored by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), as they were named Scholar All-Americans. Three Aggies earned first team honors, while three more garnered second team accolades. 

To qualify for First-Team Scholar All-America, student-athletes earned a minimum GPA of 3.5 and participated in their national championship.  Second-Team selections also earned a 3.50 GPA or higher and achieved a “B” time standard for the national championship or participated at a diving zone qualification meet.

Senior Jacob Schababerle and junior Jace Brown were honored as Scholar All-Americans for the second straight season.

CSCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Scholar All-Americans

First Team Jace Brown - Sport Management

Anze Fers Erzen - Psychology 

Vincent Ribeiro - Engineering Second Team 

Clayton Conklin - Construction Engineering

Jacob Schababerle - Mechanical Engineering

Thomas Shomper - Finance

