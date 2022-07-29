Smith Dairy Queens celebrate “Miracle Treat Day”

By Conner Beene
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you bought a blizzard from Dairy Queen on Thursday you contributed to saving a child’s life. Miracle Treat Day is a day in the year when all the proceeds from the sales of blizzards were donated to Children’s Miracle Network.

The Smith Dairy Queens offices visited all of their locations in Bryan and College Station to thank employees and customers for contributing to “Miracle Treat Day.”

Stores were also selling CMN Balloons for a $1.00 donation. When you purchase a balloon you will receive a $1.00 coupon for your next Medium Blizzard purchase.

Smith Dairy Queens Controller Mary Ferro was ecstatic about all the effort and fundraising their stores went through to make this day a success.

“All of the stores are decorated with balloons, they’re doing face painting, they’re doing a spin the wheel, giving away prizes. The stores and the employees and the managers they’re making it a fun day and so it’s a very important day for Smith Dairy Queen,”

Smith Dairy Queens hopes that their stores can combine to raise $50,000. You can click here to learn more about Children’s Miracle Network.

