Taylor Named to Women’s National Team Coaching Staff

(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor was named an assistant coach for the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s National Team that will compete at the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup Sept. 21-Oct. 1, the organization announced Thursday.

“Being asked to be a part of the Women’s National Team is incredibly humbling,” Taylor said “I am honored to join Cheryl Reeve’s staff and to coach alongside Kara [Lawson] and Mike [Thibault]. I am excited to make more memories with USA Basketball and to compete for gold in Australia.”

Taylor’s most recent USA Basketball experience resulted in a gold medal as head coach of the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s U18 National Team. Her team went 6-0 and defeated her opponents by an average of 44.5 points per game.

Earlier this year, Taylor served as a court coach for the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s National Team training camp. The Meridian, Mississippi, native also won gold as an assistant with the 2021 U19 World Cup Team and was a court coach for the 2018 USA U18 National Team trials.

The 2022 FIBA World Cup schedule begins on Sept. 21 and goes through Oct. 1. The tournament will take place in Sydney, Australia. For more schedule information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox
Monkeypox confirmed in a patient in Brazos County
Ainias Smith punt return against South Carolina
Ainias Smith’s attorney says Texas A&M suspension has been lifted
Fire officials say a construction company cutting rebar started the fire that burned an...
Wildfire along Old Reliance Road contained
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
Gordon Mock, outside of Thompson Elementary School in Houston on Tuesday, says he thought...
It’s not just COVID-19: Why Texas faces a teacher shortage

Latest News

k
NICOLE PKG
Henry Adds Mario Sategna to Coaching Staff
a
Achane Added to Hornung Award Preseason Watch List
The College Station Sprinters had over two dozen athletes qualify for the meet, but only two...
Terrance Lake Jr. will be busy at AAU Nationals next week