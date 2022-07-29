Texas A&M freshmen student athletes volunteer with B/CS Habitat for Humanity

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Before these student-athletes get to play in front of the 12th man in their respective sports they had a chance to give back to their new communities. 60 incoming freshmen that are a part of Texas A&M University athletic programs team up with B/CS Habitat for Humanity to work on phase one of their Hope subdivision.

The athlete’s responsibility was to make a path for the roadway. Their job includes clearing brush, sawing tree limbs and cutting the grass. Habitat for Humanity Marketing and Communications Coordinator Matt Browning believes their project will be moving a lot faster with the number of athletes they had helping.

“We’re expecting to get the majority of the roadway if not the entire roadway for our phase one completed,” says Browning.

Texas A&M freshman baseball player Jace Laviolette says this was a new experience for him and excited about the next opportunity he has to volunteer.

“I’ve never really done this before,” says Laviolette. This is my first time doing an outdoor cleaning, getting bushes out of the way and all of that so it was really neat and awesome.”

This event is also a part of the College Summer Transition and Acclimation Training program. This is a first-year experience course at Texas A&M University course which aims to create a welcoming environment for incoming freshman student-athletes.

“With selfless service being one of the core values of Texas A&m we felt that it was important to be in partnership with Habitat for Humanity for what they do in the Bryan College Station area and show our student-athletes what it’s like to give back to the community that they will be supporting,” says assistant director of student-athlete engagement Johnathan Wallace.

Once completed the Hope subdivision will hold 88 to 94 homes. Habitat for Humanity expects this project to take around eight to ten years.

