Treat of the Day: Former Navasota ag teacher and retire NISD maintenance director inducted into the Ag Teachers Hall of Fame
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Navasota High School Ag teacher and retired NISD maintenance director, Pierce Key was inducted into the Ag Teachers Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame is sponsored by the Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas and its purpose is to honor agricultural science teachers for exemplary careers, achievements, and contributions.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.