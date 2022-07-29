Tropical wave pushes Saharan dust, isolated rain chance in for the weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A tropical wave moving through the Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico at this time of the year is typically the cause for, at least a bit of, concern. Gulf sea surface water temperatures are currently running in the mid-80s -- exceptionally warm and very capable of fueling a tropical system. Yet, the latest 5-day outlook from the National Hurricane Center calls for no tropical development. A weak tropical wave will impact the Brazos Valley’s weekend weather with hazy skies and a small, isolated shot at afternoon rain.

HAZY SKIES RETURN LATE WEEKEND

As of Thursday evening, a ribbon of Saharan dust was located over the Southern Gulf of Mexico from the Yucatan Peninsula to South Florida. As the weekend tropical wave moves northwest, this dusty, dry layer of air will be pushed into Brazos Valley airspace. Here’s what to expect and when:

Thickest concentration of Saharan Dust is expected to reach the Brazos Valley Sunday. (KBTX)

FRIDAY : While a very light concentration of it may reach the Brazos Valley late in the day, skies will remain generally clear.

SATURDAY : A light haze will move in from the south during the day. This will make for a vibrant sunset in the western sky.

SUNDAY: The highest concentration of dust will pass through the Brazos Valley, about 10,000 feet above our head. Dull, hazy, grayish skies are expected. Sunset and sunrise will feature a pinhole view of the bright orb. Air quality will take a minimal hit, impacting those with sensitive respiratory issues.

ISOLATED, AFTERNOON RAIN CHANCE

Much like Wednesday and Thursday, the opportunity for a quick splash of rain to a passing downpour will be possible as the weekend gets underway. Once this dry, dusty air takes over Sunday, the overall rain chance will fade from the forecast. A side impact will be slightly lower afternoon humidity / lower heat index values -- around 105° -- to close out the weekend.

FRIDAY : Another round of sea breeze, late afternoon to early evening rain will be possible. Like the past two days, this rain will be highly hit-or-miss. The overall coverage is expected at 30%. Stronger storms will be capable of lightning clusters and gusty 30-40mph wind.

SATURDAY: Rain remains in the forecast, but only at a low, 20% chance. As drier, dusty air infiltrates the Brazos Valley, it will hinder the atmosphere’s ability to feed growing showers and thunderstorms.

