Weekend Gardener: Plants that can withstand the Texas heat

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas heat has been brutal this summer, but there are some plants that are tough, even in the high temperatures.

In this week’s Weekend Gardener, Skip Richter with Texas A&M AgriLife showed us some plants that can bloom and look beautiful in the middle of summer.

“Perennial hibiscus is one of my favorite,” said Richter. “It comes in white, it comes in pink and in a reddish color. Now A&M breeders have even come up with the maroonish one, too.”

You can learn more about the plants by watching the video in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.