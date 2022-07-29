Woman found dead under chairlift in Gatlinburg, Tenn.; witness says she fell

A witness said he told people waiting in line to “not look down” on their way up.
By WVLT staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A woman fell from the Anakeesta chairlift Thursday around 7:40 p.m., witnesses said.

Seth Butler with the city of Gatlinburg confirmed that Gatlinburg Fire and Rescue responders went to the scene and found a woman dead under the lift.

Anakeesta’s attractions sit atop a mountain in Gatlinburg. Visitors take a chairlift ride to the top at the beginning of their visit and back down again when they’re finished.

Jeffery McConnell said he was visiting the Gatlinburg attraction with his fiancée and three children when a woman, who he described as being in her late 20′s, fell from the lift from about three-quarters of the way up the mountain.

Before the woman fell, McConnell said that other visitors tried to alert the woman that her safety railing was up, but she did not respond.

Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A woman was found dead under the Anakeesta chairlift.(Jay Deuro)

According to McConnell, the ride kept going for 10 or 15 minutes after the incident. Another witness, Jay Deuro, told WVLT that the staff at Anakeesta kept loading people onto the chairlift after the incident.

“You could see the concern on everyone’s face that was getting on,” Deuro said.

McConnell said that after his family had made their way back down the mountain, they told people waiting in line to “not look down” on their way up.

In a statement, Anakeesta representative Michele Canney said, “A tragic incident occurred this evening. 911 was called immediately. Our hearts are with the family of the deceased. This is currently an active investigation. We cannot disclose further information at this time.”

The park noted on Twitter Friday that that the chondola is closed.

Butler said the incident is being investigated, and information will be released when it is available.

