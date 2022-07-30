Bombers are victorious in regular season home finale

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Bombers hosted the Acadiana Cane Cutters in their final home game of the regular season, coming out on top 10-2. The Cane Cutters crossed the plate first in the second inning, but the Bombers quickly responded and didn’t look back.

The Bombers scored three runs in the sixth inning and four in the seventh en route to a 10-2 victory.

Click on the video box for highlights.

