Bombers are victorious in regular season home finale

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Bombers hosted the Acadiana Cane Cutters in their final home game of the regular season, coming out on top 10-2. The Cane Cutters crossed the plate first in the second inning, but the Bombers quickly responded and didn’t look back.

The Bombers scored three runs in the sixth inning and four in the seventh en route to a 10-2 victory.

Click on the video box for highlights.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Garrett Spangler, 35, was arrested last Friday on four counts of arson and released on...
Bryan man previously arrested for arson now charged with 11 total counts of arson
A tropical wave moving through the Gulf of Mexico will push in dry, hazy Saharan dust air
Tropical wave pushes Saharan dust, isolated rain chance in for the weekend
Ainias Smith punt return against South Carolina
Charges dropped against Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith
Monkeypox
Monkeypox confirmed in a patient in Brazos County
A 7-year-old boy reported missing in Texas Thursday was found dead in a washing machine.
7-year-old reported missing in Texas found dead inside washing machine

Latest News

Bombers are victorious in regular season home finale
Bombers are victorious in regular season home finale
In May, 19 students and two educators in Uvalde were killed when a gunman entered Robb...
Bryan woman contributes to murals honoring Uvalde victims
Mautz Returns to Aggieland as Assistant Coach
Mautz Returns to Aggieland as Assistant Coach
Veronica Acarto, a Holleman Oaks resident, lost everything in the fire and had to jump off her...
Community organizations provide relief for Holleman Oaks apartment fire victims