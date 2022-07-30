Bryan Fire Department training with area towing company

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department honors one of the fallen members every year with a day dedicated to training.

Greg Pickard died in 2013 while fighting a fire at the Knights of Columbus Lodge. Pickard was heavily involved with area rescue response for decades.

He influenced trainings and was a founding member of the Bryan Fire Rescue Team.

“We do this in remembrance of Greg, and he’s been vital to the rescue response in this area and his memory is still alive today,” Lt. Mason McLemore, with the Bryan Fire Department, said.

This year, crews trained alongside a local towing company on how to remove a victim who is trapped. Using their expertise, the crews worked together to move a semi-truck.

“We’ve never done joint training with BDS Towing before so it’s good to see familiar faces, get operating protocols established and generally just work together trying to figure out situations,” McLemore said.

Simulations included a car stuck under a semi-truck and a school bus.

