Bryan Fire Department training with area towing company

Simulations included a car stuck under a semi-truck and a school bus.
Simulations included a car stuck under a semi-truck and a school bus.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department honors one of the fallen members every year with a day dedicated to training.

Greg Pickard died in 2013 while fighting a fire at the Knights of Columbus Lodge. Pickard was heavily involved with area rescue response for decades.

He influenced trainings and was a founding member of the Bryan Fire Rescue Team.

“We do this in remembrance of Greg, and he’s been vital to the rescue response in this area and his memory is still alive today,” Lt. Mason McLemore, with the Bryan Fire Department, said.

This year, crews trained alongside a local towing company on how to remove a victim who is trapped. Using their expertise, the crews worked together to move a semi-truck.

“We’ve never done joint training with BDS Towing before so it’s good to see familiar faces, get operating protocols established and generally just work together trying to figure out situations,” McLemore said.

Simulations included a car stuck under a semi-truck and a school bus.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tropical wave moving through the Gulf of Mexico will push in dry, hazy Saharan dust air
Tropical wave pushes Saharan dust, isolated rain chance in for the weekend
Justin Bosewell, 30
Person of interest in capital murder case arrested in Rockdale
A 7-year-old boy reported missing in Texas Thursday was found dead in a washing machine.
7-year-old reported missing in Texas found dead inside washing machine
CSPD responded to a call at St. Andrews Park where a body has been found
Cause of death of deceased person found at College Station park released
William Garrett Spangler, 35, was arrested last Friday on four counts of arson and released on...
Bryan man previously arrested for arson now charged with 11 total counts of arson

Latest News

CSPD responded to a call at St. Andrews Park where a body has been found
Cause of death of deceased person found at College Station park released
Water main replacement project to begin Monday in Navasota
Water main replacement project to begin Monday in Navasota
In May, 19 students and two educators in Uvalde were killed when a gunman entered Robb...
Bryan woman contributes to murals honoring Uvalde victims
Veronica Acarto, a Holleman Oaks resident, lost everything in the fire and had to jump off her...
Community organizations provide relief for Holleman Oaks apartment fire victims