Cause of death of deceased person found at College Station park released

CSPD responded to a call at St. Andrews Park where a body has been found
By Conner Beene
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Department responded to a call at St. Andrews Park Saturday morning where a body was found.

According to CSPD, the cause of death was determined to be suicide.

If you or someone you know is having a mental health emergency you can contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8.

