Denton Ryan’s Hill Jr. commits to Texas A&M

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Denton Ryan and 5-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. announced on Saturday that he’s committed to Texas A&M, choosing the Aggies over the Texas Longhorns.

According to multiple recruiting sites, Hill Jr. is the #1 linebacker in the nation in the class of 2023. During his junior season, he led the Raiders with 131 tackles. He also added 3 fumble recoveries, caused 2 fumbles, had 2 interceptions, and 8 sacks. Hill Jr. helped lead Denton Ryan to a 12-2 record last season before falling to College Station in the UIL Class 5A Division I regional finals.

