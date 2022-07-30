Hometown Hero gets his own court

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The city-owned basketball court located in Castlegate park is the home court to many but to one NBA champion, it means more.

This morning it became official, Castlegate court is now “Alex Caruso Court.” Dedicated to the A&M Consolidated alum, Aggie basketball star, and Los Angeles Laker world champion.

The hometown kid said he could have never imagined today during his countless hours spent at his neighborhood court.

“You don’t think about this stuff going through life. Especially growing up as a kid. You don’t think you are going to come back to the court and have it named after you,” said Caruso.

Caruso’s court stands as a testament to his hard work while also serving as an inspiration for generations to come.

“Literally from where we are standing, three houses down, I grew up, played on this court,” exclaimed Caruso. “From the moment I got home from school to the sun going down, maybe even try to sneak a couple shots in at dark, this was the court I came to kind of find my peace and really hone my love of the game.”

Caruso, who now plays for the NBA’s Chicago Bulls, became the first College Station-bred athlete to be part of a professional team championship when he helped the Los Angeles Lakers capture the 2020 NBA title but to many, his path to success was not always a given. However, those who watched him since his Castlegate park days just kept watching.

“He was in high school and I had high school coaches come to me and they had heard he was being recruited and they said, ‘coach, he that good?’ I said keep watching,” said former A&M Consolidated basketball coach, Rick German. “... He goes to the pro’s he is in the D-league at the time. ‘Coach you think he can get in?’ Keep watching. He started in the sixth game of the world championship which he won with the Los Angeles Lakers … keep watching.”

Caruso credits his success to self-belief and his love for the game.

“I think for kids out there, find what you love to do and go for it,” said Caruso when asked if he had any advice to kids who want their own court one day.

