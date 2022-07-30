SEC Football Preview: Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KBTX) - Vanderbilt’s Head Coach Clark Lea’s first year back with the Commodores was rough to say the least. Vanderbilt finished last season 2-10 overall and was winless in conference play.

Their offense only managed to score more than 24 points twice and average only 313 yards per game.

“We had a hard time last year, it’s no secret,” said Junior quarterback, Mike Wright. “I think there is a level of determination, a different attitude, a different mentality in our organization for our football team so we are excited.”

Their defense was not much better, ranking the worst in the SEC in scoring and total yards allowed.

Vanderbilt’s depth will be young but the Commodores do have some experience returning including senior playmaker Anfernee Orji who led the team in tackles and tackles for a loss last season.

“Everyone has a different mindset, a winning mindset. I feel like just seeing it in everyone’s eyes, the way they work and you can see it physically,” said the linebacker. “Guy’s are getting bigger, stronger, faster so it’s just exciting to see.”

A repeatedly mentioned goal at SEC media days was, win or lose, playing at their highest level this Fall.

“Main goal as a team is to really just play at our highest level and whatever that looks like, it’s getting better every single day,” said fifth-year senior Ben Bresnaham.

Each position group knows what that should look like and has been assigned tangible goals to accomplish on the field.

“We have one objective this fall and that’s to play at our highest level as a team and that’s it,” said Lea. “If we can reach that level of performance and then replicate it, so have enough ownership over it to replicate it, then we are going to see a shift in results,” Lea continued. “if we don’t … then every Saturday we are playing against 2 teams, the one across the field and the one that’s on our sideline.”

Vanderbilt will open up their season at Hawaii on August 27th and will begin conference play against the Crimson Tide on September 24th.

