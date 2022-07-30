Water main replacement project to begin Monday in Navasota

Water main replacement project to begin Monday in Navasota
Water main replacement project to begin Monday in Navasota(MGN)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Navasota will begin construction on their downtown water main replacement project on Monday. Construction crews will begin potholing to locate underground utilities on Washington Avenue. The following locations will be closed beginning 6:00 a.m. Monday morning:

  • Frazier Street, located next to Wells Fargo.
  • 200 Block Alleyway, next to John Patout building.
  • 100 Block Alleyway, next to K & F Prescott building

There will also be two parking lots located in front of Circle P’s building and one or two parking lots in front of Wells Fargo bank that will be blocked for the remaining of the project. All locations will remain closed until the downtown water main replacement project is complete.

In May, 19 students and two educators in Uvalde were killed when a gunman entered Robb...
Bryan woman contributes to murals honoring Uvalde victims
