Water main replacement project to begin Monday in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Navasota will begin construction on their downtown water main replacement project on Monday. Construction crews will begin potholing to locate underground utilities on Washington Avenue. The following locations will be closed beginning 6:00 a.m. Monday morning:

Frazier Street, located next to Wells Fargo.

200 Block Alleyway, next to John Patout building.

100 Block Alleyway, next to K & F Prescott building

There will also be two parking lots located in front of Circle P’s building and one or two parking lots in front of Wells Fargo bank that will be blocked for the remaining of the project. All locations will remain closed until the downtown water main replacement project is complete.

