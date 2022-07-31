Australian 12U baseball team competes in Bryan

A youth baseball team from Australia is getting a taste of Texas this weekend.
A youth baseball team from Australia is getting a taste of Texas this weekend.
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A youth baseball team from Australia is getting a taste of Texas this weekend. The Aussie Waves are playing in the inaugural ANB Summer Slam event at Travis Fields in Bryan Midtown Park before making their way to Branson, Missouri for the Cal Ripken World Series.

According RCI Sports Management who is hosting the tournament, this will be the first international baseball competition in the region. The Aussie Waves will compete against five teams from around Texas including Bryan’s own X Factor National.

Scott Hillier, RCI Sports Management Director of Operations had this to say. “Anytime we can create a unique opportunity for players to experience a different culture and team, we want to facilitate it as these will be lifelong memories for these kids.”

