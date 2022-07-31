College Station woman charged with DWI after driving through fence

Sarah Walker was arrested after driving through a fence in the 4000 block of Dunlap Loop.
Sarah Walker was arrested after driving through a fence in the 4000 block of Dunlap Loop.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman was arrested on Friday after she drove through a fence.

Sarah Walker was found in the 4000 block of Dunlap Loop after a resident heard a loud crash near their yard.

Walker was reportedly on her way to pick up her son from a school program at an elementary school that was a few blocks away from where she crashed her vehicle through a fence.

Walker has been charged with driving while intoxicated and is currently being held in the Brazos County Detention Center on a $2,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CSPD responded to a call at St. Andrews Park where a body has been found
Cause of death of deceased person found at College Station park released
Justin Bosewell, 30
Person of interest in capital murder case arrested in Rockdale
A tropical wave moving through the Gulf of Mexico will push in dry, hazy Saharan dust air
Tropical wave pushes Saharan dust, isolated rain chance in for the weekend
A 7-year-old boy reported missing in Texas Thursday was found dead in a washing machine.
7-year-old reported missing in Texas found dead inside washing machine
William Garrett Spangler, 35, was arrested last Friday on four counts of arson and released on...
Bryan man previously arrested for arson now charged with 11 total counts of arson

Latest News

Fundraiser raised funds for injured Centerville firefighters.
Fundraiser event to help Centerville firefighters sees big turnout
Saturday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 7/30
Saturday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 7/30
Fundraiser raised fund for injured Centerville firefighters
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring) - VOD - clipped version
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)