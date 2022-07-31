Firefighters gain quick control of fires at Somerville Lake

By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters battled a pair of fires Sunday afternoon at Somerville Lake and gained quick control of the blaze before spreading into other areas on the southeast side of the lake.

According to firefighters on the ground, the first fire was a flare-up from a previous fire that may have been started by lightning during a passing storm. It was four acres in size in Yegua Creek Park when crews arrived and it’s now up to seven acres in size just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

“We will be doing a burnout operation to make it 12 - 16 acres to keep it contained. We have two hand crews, a dozer team, the Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens, and Corps of Engineers on it,” said Rock Creek Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Tim Hamff. Residents in the area are likely to see additional smoke on the horizon as firefighters burn the additional areas in order to prevent the fire from growing any further.

Firefighters said dust devils have been causing some of the flare-ups by picking up embers from one fire and carrying them to another location.

As a skycrane helicopter was assisting with the first operation, the crew spotted a second fire flare up along LBJ Drive on the east side of the lake approximately two miles away. It immediately began water drops on it and is now 80% contained to just one acre.

“That crew prevented that fire from spreading towards Somerville,” said Hamff.

