Fundraiser event to help Centerville firefighters sees big turnout

Saturday fundraiser believed to surpass $50,000 in donations
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A large fundraising event was held on Saturday which proceeds benefited two Centerville firefighters who were injured on the job last month.

Colton Adams and Clink Franklin were hit by an 18-wheeler while responding to a motor vehicle crash on I-45.

Adams lost one of his legs in the incident.

Saturday’s fundraiser started at 9 a.m. and lasted until 9:00 a.m. at the Leon County Courthouse Square.

The fundraising event featured food trucks, food plates for sale, vendors and live music from Jesse Duke and Jerrett Zoch. Those in attendance could partake in various activities such as a classic car show, a corn hole tournament, a dunking booth, a silent auction, and a raffle drawing.

One of the event’s organizers, Glenn Franklin, a Centerville volunteer firefighter said the turnout was outstanding. By 2:30 p.m. the fundraiser had already sold over 1,000 raffle tickets and had to print out more just to keep up with demand, said Glenn Franklin.

“It’s overwhelming to say the least,” Glenn Franklin said. “They’re brothers of mine and to see the turnout and the community do what they have done it’s just overwhelming.”

Franklin said he believes they have surpassed their goal of $50,000 in donations and he is thankful for everyone who showed their support while they continue on their road to recovery.

