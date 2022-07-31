SEC Football Preview: LSU Tigers

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KBTX) - LSU is one of the two teams in the SEC that will trott out a new coach this season. The Tigers were able to hire Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame has the LSU players fired up about the future.

“When you look at LSU 5-10 years down the road I feel like there wasn’t a better or more perfect hire then Coach Kelly,” said LSU Linebacker Mike Jones at SEC Media Days last month.

Defensive End B.J. Ojulari added, “‘Nobody was really expecting him but I trust Mr. Scott Woodward, our athletic Director, and he believes Coach Kelly can get the job done so as a player I just have to follow that plan.”

Some thought that Brian Kelly was using the move to just pad his pockets and look to move on in a few years, but he denies that. “This isn’t a pitstop for me. This is my last stop,” said Kelly.

“He does everything very specifically. It’s like he is moving chest pieces. Everything he does he does with a purpose,” continued wide receiver Jack Bech.

It might be a few years before Coach Kelly is the labeled a Grandmaster of Tiger football. He has certainly got the player’s attention and knew he had to change a few things.

“The goals of this football team was to change the way they think about themselves and their habits. You know habits toward being champions and I am really pleased with that. The last part was training his football team for the season and training them intentionally and in a manner that allows us to play our best football in November and December,” added Kelly.

For those two months to be revelant Kelly has got to find a quarterback to replace Max Johnson who transferred to Texas A&M. He might go with Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels, or 5th year veteran Myles Brennan.

“I haven’t seen him play much football but I can tell you how he leads. He is instrumental and what we are doing and in this transition year were you need people to be model in terms of how you want things done he is impacting this football team,” added Kelly when ask abtou Myles.

“Jayden obviously played a couple of years at Arizona State. An absolute Baller definitely more like a dual threat style of QB,” stated Bech about the Sun Devil transfer.

The Tiger defense has plenty of room for improvement after giving up nearly 27 points per game last season and ranking 71st in scoring defense.

Kelly hired Matt House, who won a Super Bowl title with Kansas City and players are looking forward to getting back to LSU’s dominating style of football as soon as possible.

“Coach House’s big thing is ‘Tigers Run!’ and so we are trying to get back to that LSU style of football where we are going to run fast and we’re going to hit and we’re going to be physical and tackle. And that’s who we are going to be and that’s gonna be our standard and I’m sure we will meet it,” said Jones.

LSU will kick off the Bryan Kelly era on September 4th against Florida State at the Superdome in New Orleans.

