Shiner’s Brooks adds commitment to Texas A&M
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Shiner running back/athlete Dalton Brooks announced on Saturday that he’s committed to Texas A&M. Brooks is the second high-profile Aggie commit on Saturday, following Denton Ryan’s Anthony Hill Jr.
Brooks is rated a four-star prospect and is a two-time state champion with the Shiner Commanches. In both 2020 and 2021, the Commanches went undefeated. Last year as a junior, Brooks was named the TSWA 2A Offensive Player of the year and District 13-2A unanimous MVP. Brooks was named the 2A DI state championship offensive MVP in 2020 as a sophomore, District 13-2A Defensive MVP, and first-team all-state.
