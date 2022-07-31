Shiner’s Brooks adds commitment to Texas A&M

Shiner running back Dalton Brooks scores a touchdown against Timpson.
Shiner running back Dalton Brooks scores a touchdown against Timpson.(KTRE)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Shiner running back/athlete Dalton Brooks announced on Saturday that he’s committed to Texas A&M. Brooks is the second high-profile Aggie commit on Saturday, following Denton Ryan’s Anthony Hill Jr.

Brooks is rated a four-star prospect and is a two-time state champion with the Shiner Commanches. In both 2020 and 2021, the Commanches went undefeated. Last year as a junior, Brooks was named the TSWA 2A Offensive Player of the year and District 13-2A unanimous MVP. Brooks was named the 2A DI state championship offensive MVP in 2020 as a sophomore, District 13-2A Defensive MVP, and first-team all-state.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tropical wave moving through the Gulf of Mexico will push in dry, hazy Saharan dust air
Tropical wave pushes Saharan dust, isolated rain chance in for the weekend
Justin Bosewell, 30
Person of interest in capital murder case arrested in Rockdale
CSPD responded to a call at St. Andrews Park where a body has been found
Cause of death of deceased person found at College Station park released
A 7-year-old boy reported missing in Texas Thursday was found dead in a washing machine.
7-year-old reported missing in Texas found dead inside washing machine
William Garrett Spangler, 35, was arrested last Friday on four counts of arson and released on...
Bryan man previously arrested for arson now charged with 11 total counts of arson

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Hometown Hero gets his own court
Hometown Hero gets his own court
n/a
Denton Ryan’s Hill Jr. commits to Texas A&M