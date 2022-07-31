Shiner’s Brooks adds commitment to Texas A&M

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Shiner running back/athlete Dalton Brooks announced on Saturday that he’s committed to Texas A&M. Brooks is the second high-profile Aggie commit on Saturday, following Denton Ryan’s Anthony Hill Jr.

Brooks is rated a four-star prospect and is a two-time state champion with the Shiner Commanches. In both 2020 and 2021, the Commanches went undefeated. Last year as a junior, Brooks was named the TSWA 2A Offensive Player of the year and District 13-2A unanimous MVP. Brooks was named the 2A DI state championship offensive MVP in 2020 as a sophomore, District 13-2A Defensive MVP, and first-team all-state.

The gang felt at home and so do I‼️It’s official👍🏾💞 pic.twitter.com/4DR2gvqzVH — Dalton Brooks (@king_brooks25) July 31, 2022

