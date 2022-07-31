Three Aggies Prepped for World Athletics U20 Championships

SANTIAGO DE CALI, Colombia – Texas A&M track & field sophomores Heather Abadie, Ashton Schwartzman, and Kennedy Wade are slated to compete at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships on August 1-6 at the Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero.

Abadie advanced to the world championships after winning the Canadian U20 pole vault championship with a clearance of 13-7.25/4.15m. The 19-year-old is currently the 12th best U20 pole vaulter in the world with a season-best height of 13-9.25/4.20m.

Schwartzman qualified after earning silver in the men’s 400m at the USATF U20 Championships at a personal-best time of 45.16. The Wautoma, Wisconsin, product became the 11th-fastest Aggie in program history. Schwartzman enters the competition with the second-fastest U20 time in the world behind fellow American Steven McElroy at 44.93. The speedster is also a member of the 4x400m relay pool.

Wade earned her trip after qualifying as a member of the 4x400m relay pool. The Seabrook native placed fourth in the women’s 400m (53.23) at the USATF U20 Championships and currently owns the 10th-fastest U20 time in the world with a season-best time of 52.48.

The meet is streamed live on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. Competition times and live results from each session are available on the event schedule. For more information on how to follow the meet can be found here.

World Athletics U20 Championships Schedule

*All times listed are central

^Potential entry

Monday, August 1

3:26 p.m. – Women’s Pole Vault Qualification - Abadie

4:20 p.m. – Mixed 4x400m Heats - ^Schwartzman, ^Wade

Tuesday, August 2

10:25 a.m. – Men’s 400m Heats – Schwartzman

4:50 p.m. – Mixed 4x400m Final – ^Schwartzman, ^Wade

Wednesday, August 3

3:55 p.m. – Women’s Pole Vault Final - ^Abadie

5:25 p.m. – Men’s 400m Semifinals – ^Schwartzman

Thursday, August 4

5:50 p.m. – Men’s 400m Final – ^Schwartzman

Friday, August 5

10:40 a.m. – Women’s 4x400m Heats – ^Wade

11:15 a.m. – Men’s 4x400m Heats – ^Schwartzman

Saturday, August 6

5:20 p.m. – Women’s 4x400m Final – ^Wade

5:43 p.m. – Men’s 4x400m Final – ^Schwartzman

