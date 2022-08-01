Lady Tigers open August practice with season 8 days away

As the calendar rolls around to August, high school athletics returned to practice. Colten...
As the calendar rolls around to August, high school athletics returned to practice. Colten Conner and the A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers were in the gym Monday afternoon.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the calendar rolls around to August, high school athletics returned to practice. Colten Conner and the A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers were in the gym Monday afternoon.

The Consol volleyball program tied for 2nd in district a year ago and went three rounds deep in the playoffs.

Getting eliminated in the regional quarterfinals was a tough loss and as a new season begins they came in ready to work hard.

“Attitude and effort has been 100% and that is the biggest thing that we can definitely ask for and it’s been a lot of fun. The energy has been good in the gym. Competition has been phenomenal. So, it is going to be very exciting to see what this team has in store for us this year,” said Conner.

The Lady Tigers will serve up its season opener next Tuesday at Tiger Gym Cy Ranch at 6.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Walker was arrested after driving through a fence in the 4000 block of Dunlap Loop.
College Station woman charged with DWI after driving through fence
CSPD responded to a call at St. Andrews Park where a body has been found
Cause of death of deceased person found at College Station park released
A pair of fires erupted Sunday afternoon at Somerville Lake but firefighters have had success...
Firefighters gain quick control of fires at Somerville Lake
July 2022 became the hottest ever of record for Bryan-College Station
OFFICIAL: You just experienced the Brazos Valley’s hottest July of record
Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Chadwell Announces 2022-23 Schedule
Texas A&M offensive lineman Layden Robinson warms up before a game at Ole Miss.
Robinson Selected to Lombardi Award Watch List
Sam Houston State Football
Seven WAC Players Named To Stats Perform Preseason FCS All-America Teams