Lady Tigers open August practice with season 8 days away

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the calendar rolls around to August, high school athletics returned to practice. Colten Conner and the A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers were in the gym Monday afternoon.

The Consol volleyball program tied for 2nd in district a year ago and went three rounds deep in the playoffs.

Getting eliminated in the regional quarterfinals was a tough loss and as a new season begins they came in ready to work hard.

“Attitude and effort has been 100% and that is the biggest thing that we can definitely ask for and it’s been a lot of fun. The energy has been good in the gym. Competition has been phenomenal. So, it is going to be very exciting to see what this team has in store for us this year,” said Conner.

The Lady Tigers will serve up its season opener next Tuesday at Tiger Gym Cy Ranch at 6.

