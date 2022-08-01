BBQ benefit supporting Holleman Oaks residents who lost everything in fire

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Community members came out to a barbecue benefit in order to support a mother and her daughter who lost everything in the Holleman Oaks apartment complex fire in College Station.

On July 25 around 8:20 a.m., Veronica Acarto was woken up by a large blaze and smoke right outside of her apartment window.

Acarto told us she immediately ran upstairs to check if her daughter was okay, and then quickly chose to jump out of the third story of Holleman Oaks apartment complex in order to make it out alive.

Due to the fire growing at a rapid pace, Acarto didn’t have time to gather any of her belongings. After the fire was put out, there wasn’t anything salvageable left in her unit.

A barbecue benefit was put together by Acarto’s friends and family in order to help her get back on her feet after such a devastating time.

There were $10 dollar barbecue plates for sale which included homemade brisket, sausage links, potato salad, and rice or beans.

Acarto said the city of Bryan is a ‘family town’ in her eyes. She said the amount of people who have helped out in this tragic time is something she’ll always be grateful for.

”It means the world to me to see that my hometown has come together in such notice to help somebody out,” said Acarto. “Every organization or stranger who has helped my family out in the last week is just a huge blessing.”

If you couldn’t make it out to the fundraiser and would still like to donate to the Acarto family, click here.

