Chadwell Announces 2022-23 Schedule

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s golf head coach Gerrod Chadwell announced the 2022-23 slate Monday afternoon, featuring a return of the “Mo” Morial Invitational hosted at Traditions Golf Club Sept. 20-21.

In Chadwell’s first season at the helm, the Aggies finished the year No. 10 which was up 78 spots from the previous year. The team went on to post a historic run at the NCAA Championships, finishing third in stroke play and making its first appearance in match play in program history.

The entire lineup from the NCAA Championships run returns for the 2022-23 campaign, including All-Americans Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Jennie Park.

The fall schedule features three road tournaments. The Aggies begin the year at the Carmel Cup (Sept. 2-4) at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California. The Maroon & White travel to the Blessings Collegiate Invitational (Oct. 3-5) at the Blessing Golf Club. The Blessings will also be broadcast live on the Golf Channel all three days from 3:30-6:30 p.m. CT. To finish the fall, The Aggies will play at the East Lake Cup (Oct. 24-26) at the historic East Lake Golf Club and airs live on the Golf Channel all three days of play.

Texas A&M hosts the “Mo” Morial Invitational for the first time since 2014. The tournament is named and played in honor of former Aggie women’s golf great Monica Welsh. Welsh, who tragically died in an automobile accident in 1992. She was a four-year letter winner from 1978-1982. Welsh was a two-time TAIAW all-state selection and set the then-record for low competitive round (68) in 1981 at the TAIAW State Championship. The Aggies have hosted the “Mo” 19 times and have finished first six times.

The spring portion of the schedule includes five tournaments. The Aggies will travel to take part in the UCF Challenge (Feb. 5-7) at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. After that, the Aggies take part in the ICON Invitational (Feb. 27-28) at the Golf Club of Houston. Texas A&M is set to compete in the Clover Cup (March 10-12) where it finished runner-up last season and Park tied for second with an 8-under 208. The spring will get wrapped up at the Liz Murphy Collegiate Classic (March 24-26) at the UGA Golf Course, which is set to host a 2023 regional, and Silverado Showdown (April 3-5) at the Silverado Country Club & Resort.

Postseason action starts with the SEC Tournament on April 12-16 at the Greystone Country Club in Hoover, Alabama. The NCAA Regionals are set to begin May 8-10 with course and location to be determined at a later date. The season concludes May 19-24 at the NCAA Championships at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Follow the Aggies

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWomensGolf.

Women’s Golf 2022-23 Schedule