Division Champion Bombers Cap Off The Regular Season With A 2-1 Win

Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley Bombers(Brazos Valley Bombers)
By Clutch Entertainment
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Seguin, TX (July 31, 2022)-- Austin Teel took the mound Sunday night for the Brazos Valley Bombers’ final regular season home game of 2022 against the Seguin River Monsters. In eleven games this summer, he pitched for a 4.39 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 28.2 innings pitched. He looked to help finish the Bombers’ spectacular season on a high note and get them set for playoffs.

The Bombers attacked first when Tyner Hughes led off the fourth inning with a double. Shelby Becker was next up and wasted no time bringing him home with an RBI single. They tacked on another run the next inning, when a passed ball scored Brandon Bishop after he hit a leadoff triple. That is all the runs the Bombers would score, but it was enough to win the ballgame.

Austin Teel excelled in his outing for the Bombers, pitching 4.0 innings with 2 hits, bringing his ERA down to 3.85 and earning the win for the game. Steven Grimes and Lance Koch came in for relief and kept the River Monsters hitting to a minimum, only allowing 2 hits and 1 run in 5.0 combined innings.

The Bombers cap off their final regular season game before playoffs with a win. Your Brazos Valley Bombers are 2022 TCL division champs! They will face the Victoria Generals in a best-of-three series starting August 2nd at Riverside Stadium in Victoria. They will play the second game of the series at home in Edible Field. Come out to the ballpark August 3rd for some fun and exciting playoff baseball! What a time to be a Bombers fan.

For tickets and information on how to see the Bombers 2022 season, please call (979) 779-PLAY, or go to www.bvbombers.com. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, follow or like us on facebook.com/bvbombers, and follow us on Twitter: @BV_Bombers and Instagram: bvbombers.

