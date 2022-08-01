Dust Devils Explained: How these weather phenomena sparked fires at Lake Somerville Sunday

Weather fellow Drew Davis breaks down the science behind dust devils.
By Drew Davis
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Over the weekend, reports came in from the Rocky Creek Volunteer Fire Department that wildfires were reignited at Lake Somerville by a runaway weather system -- a dust devil.

Rocky Creek VFD reports dust devils at Lake Somerville starting new fires over 100 yards away.
Rocky Creek VFD reports dust devils at Lake Somerville starting new fires over 100 yards away.(Rocky Creek VFD)

Dust devils, which are often noticed for their likeness to the much more severe tornadoes, are a common weather occurrence during the summertime in Texas. They are formed by pressure differences created by daytime heating. The sun does not warm every area at the same rate, creating little “pockets” of warmer air surrounded by cooler air. Warm air is less dense, so it rises into higher parts of the atmosphere -- creating an area of lower pressure where the air warms faster. The surrounding “cooler” air then moves and spirals into the lower pressure, creating a circulation.

The circulation then stretches upwards as the warm air rises, causing wind speeds to increase. This process is similar to the formation of a tornado. The stretching of the circulation is what causes the windspeeds to climb, and gives both dust devils and tornadoes their signature “spin”.

This particular dust devil at Lake Somerville picked up embers from a previous burn scar and lofted them over 100 yards away, igniting a brand new fire. Another fire was started by a lightning strike from a storm over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Walker was arrested after driving through a fence in the 4000 block of Dunlap Loop.
College Station woman charged with DWI after driving through fence
CSPD responded to a call at St. Andrews Park where a body has been found
Cause of death of deceased person found at College Station park released
A pair of fires erupted Sunday afternoon at Somerville Lake but firefighters have had success...
Firefighters gain quick control of fires at Somerville Lake
July 2022 became the hottest ever of record for Bryan-College Station
OFFICIAL: You just experienced the Brazos Valley’s hottest July of record
Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond

Latest News

July 2022 became the hottest ever of record for Bryan-College Station
OFFICIAL: You just experienced the Brazos Valley’s hottest July of record
Monday Afternoon Weather Update 8/1
Monday Afternoon Weather Update 8/1
Barbecue fundraiser for Veronica Acarto and her family.
BBQ benefit supporting Holleman Oaks residents who lost everything in fire
Sunday Night Weather Update 7/31
Sunday Night Weather Update 7/31