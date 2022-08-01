Grimes County DA hosts annual Kids in Court program

By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Justice Center had some young visitors in the building Saturday morning.

Their trip was part of the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office’s annual Kids in Court program.

During the program, attendees learn about the investigation and court process for a criminal case. They tour the District Attorney and Crime Victim Services suite at the Justice Center and then spend time becoming familiar with the different parts of a courtroom. Young attendees especially enjoyed the opportunity to sit on the witness stand and talk through the microphone.

“We do this program to build relationships with child victims and their families. Coming to court to testify is stressful for most victims for a variety of reasons.  By introducing our younger victims to the courtroom and our team early on in the process, it allows them to become more comfortable with the space and with our team. The goal is to prepare the victims for when it is time for the trial and to build their confidence in the support system that is in place through crime victims services.  We want them to know they’re in a safe place.  This makes prosecuting the case go more smoothly during trial and reduces the anxiety level for the victims,” said District Attorney Andria Bender.

This program is made possible by grant funding the office receives to better enable Grimes County to provide crime victim services.

This year there was also a scavenger hunt with prizes and each child received a backpack with supplies for the upcoming school year.

