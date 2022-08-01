Here’s where you can find free Back-to-School supplies and services

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s that time of year again and parents are gearing up to send their kiddos back to school. But this year, they’ll be paying more for school supplies. The National Retail Federation says families are expected to spend 40% more on their back-to-school shopping list this year, almost $170 per child.

Several organizations across the Brazos Valley are stepping up to help by providing school supplies and services at no cost to families in need.

