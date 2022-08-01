Here’s where you can find free Back-to-School supplies and services
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s that time of year again and parents are gearing up to send their kiddos back to school. But this year, they’ll be paying more for school supplies. The National Retail Federation says families are expected to spend 40% more on their back-to-school shopping list this year, almost $170 per child.
Several organizations across the Brazos Valley are stepping up to help by providing school supplies and services at no cost to families in need.
- On Aug. 4, 11, 18, and 25, The Bridge Ministries Food Pantry is distributing drawstring backpacks filled with notebooks, folders, pencils, and miscellaneous other supplies. Every child K-12 grade will receive one backpack. You can visit The Bridge Ministries Food Pantry located at 408 E. 24th St. in Bryan from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on these dates.
- All parents need to bring a form of I.D., along with the school supplies, families will also receive 70 pounds of nutritious food and hygiene products – this is a requirement in order to receive the free school supplies.
- The Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley is hosting a Back-to-School supply giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club located at 1910 Beck St. in Bryan. There will be free food, free backpacks, and great music by DJ Pat.
- Children must be present to pick up supplies from this event.
- Bryan Housing Authority and Momentum Church BCS are partnering for the Back-to-School Rally on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Momentum Church located at 1216 Beck St. in Bryan. This is a fun-filled event with a cake-walk, face painting, train rides, and a backpack giveaway.
- F.I.S.T Education Academy presents the “We Love the Kids” back-to-school gospel concert and school supply giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Dansby St. in Bryan. Families can expect music and free food.
- Eagle’s Nest Praise & Worship Ministries is hosting a free clothing giveaway at the church located at 311 Trant St. in Bryan from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6.
- Sponsored by Wright Naeger Dentistry, Chrissy’s Closet is hosting a Back-to-School Bash from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at College View High School on George Bush Dr. in College Station. Backpacks with school supplies will be given to the first 250 students to arrive.
- Note: This event is only open to current CSISD families and staff members.
- The Back-to-School Bash is happening from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 at Fannin Elementary School in Bryan. There will be a plethora of free services available including haircuts, COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters, a public notary, food, and school supplies. They will also be offering low-cost sports physicals, along with resources for other services in the community.
- The Anointed Abilities “Back-to-School Bash” is happening on Monday, Aug. 15 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Bright Light Church in College Station. This event will feature free backpacks and school supplies, haircuts and braiding, food, games, gift cards, and skincare items.
