Johnson Named to Bednarik Award Watch List

Antonio Johnson delivers a big hit on Prairie View A&M's Jawon Pass
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Texas A&M football’s Antonio Johnson added to his lengthy list of preseason accolades when he was named to the Bednarik Award Preseason Watch List, announced by the Maxwell Football Club Monday morning. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football. 

Johnson is coming off an impressive sophomore campaign that saw him earn a starting role at nickel and serve as one of the Aggies’ elite tacklers. The East St. Louis, Illinois, native tallied 79 tackles in 2021, good for second among Aggies. Johnson led the team and was among the SEC leaders with 53 solo takedowns in his second season in Aggieland, also adding five pass breakups and 8.5 tackles for loss.  

Already this preseason, Johnson has earned Walter Camp and Sporting News First Team Preseason All-America honors. He has also been named to the Jim Thorpe Award and Nagurski Trophy Watch Lists as well as the Preseason All-SEC Second Team as a defensive back.  

The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1994 and is named in honor of Chuck “Concrete Charlie” Bednarik who was an All-American player at the University of Pennsylvania and later a multiple-year All-Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles. He is a member of both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame and was the last NFL player to be a full-time player on both offense and defense.

The Aggies begin the 2022 season at Kyle Field, on Saturday, Sept. 3, taking on Sam Houston at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network.

Fans are encouraged to visit www.12thMan.com/footballtickets or call the 12th Man Foundation at 888-99-AGGIE (888-992-4443) to purchase season tickets. Additionally, fans can fill out the form on this page and a 12th Man Foundation representative will contact them to discuss all available ticketing options to attend one or more of the Aggies’ seven home games this fall.

