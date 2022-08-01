Junior League “Stuff the Bus Campaign” kicks off Monday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -As a new school year quickly approaches, a Brazos Valley nonprofit is making sure all local kids have the supplies they need to be successful in the classroom.

Volunteers from the Junior League of Bryan-College Station are running their Stuff the Bus campaign in an effort to collect supplies for students in need.

The need for school supplies is even greater this year as families deal with inflation on daily necessities. The National Retail Federation expects families to spend an average of $864 this year on school supplies.

Stuff the Bus benefits thousands of children in the Bryan and College Station School Districts, so they can start the school year on the same footing as other children.

Laura Loke is the Bryan-College Station Junior League Stuff the Bus chairperson. She says the project aims to provide thousands of local elementary, intermediate, and middle school students with essential school

supplies and that community involvement is key to reaching that goal.

“It’s an opportunity for the community to come out and give back to the kids, said Loke. “Everything you can think of on a regular grocery store back-to-school list including backpacks, pencils, crayons, markers, glue sticks, glue bottles, folders, and paper. You name it, we’ll take it.

Lindsey Mikulec is an educator with the Bryan Independent School District. She says a lack of school supplies has a direct impact on the way children learn and feel in the classroom.

“When I have a student that comes into my class that doesn’t have school supplies they just feel kind of defeated starting the year,” said Mikulec. " They see their friends that have them and they don’t and they don’t feel prepared.”

Both Loke and Mikulec say they’re appreciative of the support of the community and business partners during campaigns like Stuff the Bus.

“As a parent, as a teacher, as a district employee, we just want the community to know that we’re grateful for everything that they do,” said Mikulec.

“We couldn’t do it without them,” said Loke. “It takes the help of the whole community to pitch in together for this cause.”

last year the junior league purchased $111,000 worth of school supplies for students in the Bryan and College Station school districts. Donations collected will be distributed to local school districts.

If you would like to donate, there is a list of all the drop-off locations below. You can find more info on the Junior League website at jlbcs.org.

Donation drives will be held for an entire week and dozens of Bryan-College Station businesses will collect supplies in donation boxes at their businesses until August 7.

Monday: HEB (Tower Point) 5-8 p.m.

Tuesday: HEB (Jones Crossing) 5-8 p.m.

Wednesday: HEB (Holleman) 5-8 p.m.

Thursday: HEB (Villa Maria) 5-8 p.m.

First Friday in Downtown Bryan: Papa Perez and Casa Rodriguez.

Blue Baker Cookie Sale August 2-7

Stuff the Bus Drive Week (KBTX)

2022 Stuff the Bus Community Box Locations.

ABC Home and Commercial Services, Advanced Care Endodontics of Bryan/College Station, Aggieland Outfitters George Bush Dr, Aggieland Outfitters University Dr, Aggieland Properties, Aggieland Title Company, American Momentum Bank, Anco Insurance, BCS Swim School, Blue Baker Craft Bakery & Pizzeria, Boss Firearms Company, LLC, Bryan ISD Administration Building, Bryan Texas Utilities, C.C. Creations, Capital Farm Credit, Casa Rodriguez Mexican Restaurant, Cashion Dental, Chick-fil-A Bryan FSU, Chick-fil-A West Bryan FSU, College Station ISD, D&D Moving and Storage, Inc., David Gardner’s Jewelers, Elements Massage - Bryan, Elements Massage - College Station, Embassy Suites by Hilton College Station, Eye Care Center, Frogslayer, LLC, Gessner Engineering, Hilton College Station and Conference Center, Holt & Hutchins, PLLC, Hooks Family Dentistry, Kendra Scott - Century Square, Kent Moore Cabinets, Kiddie Academy of Bryan, Kiddie Academy of College Station, Light Pediatric Dentistry, Mariott Homes Inc., Messina Hof Winery, Mobile Home Supply of Bryan, Nita’s Flowers, Old Bryan Marketplace, P.O.V. Coffee House, Paolo’s Italian Kitchen, Papa Perez Mexican Cuisine, Premiere Events, Physicians Premier ER, Pittman Custom Homes LP, Prosperity Bank, Reece Homes, Reynolds & Reynolds, Rollo Insurance, Sabi Boutique, Smitty K’s, Spherion Staffing, Stewart Elms Orthodontics, Tekton Timber Co., Texas A&M Bush Combat Development Complex, Texas A&M Dwight Look Engineering Building, Texas A&M Engineering Academic Advising Department, Texas A&M Engineering Academies Department, The Langford at College Station, The Remnant of Nawlins, Thompson, Derrig & Craig, PC, Tone 360 Fitness Studio, U Paint-It Pottery, University Title Company, Urban Table New American Kitchen, VeraBank, Walsh & Mangan Premier Real Estate Group, Wells Fargo Bank Briarcrest, and Witt’s End.

