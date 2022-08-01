Nelson Named USA Today Boys Swimming & Diving Athlete of the Year

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M incoming freshman Baylor Nelson was named the USA Today Boys Swimming & Diving Athlete of the Year, as the outlet announced its high school sports awards over the weekend.

Nelson comes to Aggieland as the top recruit in the nation in the Class of 2022, according to SwimSwam.com. He qualified for Wave II of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Trials and was later named to the USA National Junior Team. Nelson competed with SwimMac Carolina under coach Chuck Batchelor for 10 years. He recently posted three top-eight finishes at the Phillips 66 National Championships, going 1:59.13 to place third in the 200m IM, while also adding a fifth-place finish in the 400m IM (4:16.47) and a sixth-place finish in the 200m back (1:59.19). He helped the SwimMac Carolina 800 free and 400 free relay teams break two 17-18 LCM national age group records in 2021. Nelson also helped his club to a Summer Junior Nationals team championship in 2019.

A four-year swimming letterman for the Community School of Davidson, Nelson served as team captain his senior year. He concluded his high school career with seven individual state championships to his name. The Huntersville, North Carolina, native was a four-time state champion in the 200 IM and three-time champion in the 100 fly, holding the state record in both events. Nelson led his team to a second-place finish at state his junior year and a state title as a senior. He has recorded top times of 47.48 in the 100y fly and 1:42.01 in the 200y IM.