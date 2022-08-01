OFFICIAL: You just experienced the Brazos Valley’s hottest July of record

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan-College Station just experienced something that has never happened before in recorded history. For the first time since at least 1889, the average temperature throughout the month of July not only reached, but exceeded, 90°. As exceptional 2022 heat continues, this was the hottest July of record.

Not only did 2022 take the top July spot, it also ties the hottest monthly recorded locally. Up until now, August 2011 held that record when it ended with an average temperature of 90.9°. This July also reached the highest daytime temperature ever recorded in the month at 111°. That is a temperature the area has only experienced two other times and the second hottest temperature ever recorded locally.

The list of records and significant temperatures is long for July 2022. Here is the breakdown:

AVERAGE TEMPERATURES

July 2022′s average temperature (highs and lows considered) ended at 90.9°. This is the hottest July of record in Bryan-College Station’s history. It ends 5.8° above the expected 30-year average

The average high this past month was 103.4°. This becomes the hottest of record, beating 1998′s 101.1°. It ends 8° above the expected 30-year average

The average low this month was 78.5°. This becomes the hottest of record, beating 2009′s 77.5°. It ends 3.6° above the expected 30-year average

The average (highs and lows considered) ending at 90.9° will tie August 2011 as the hottest month of record in Bryan-College Station’s history

100° WEATHER

28 days recorded a temperature of 100° or higher at Easterwood Airport. This ties the highest number of triple-digit days in the month with 1998.

90% of this July recorded an afternoon high temperature of 100° or higher

83% (25 days) of this July recorded an afternoon high of 102° or higher. This becomes the highest number of days to so in the month of July, beating 2009′s 15.

67% (20 days) of this July recorded an afternoon high of 103° or higher. This becomes the highest number of days to do so in the month of July, beating 2009′s 11.

50% (15 days) of this July recorded an afternoon high of 104° or higher. This becomes the highest number of days to do so in the month of July, beating 1954′s 5

27% (8 days) of this July recorded an afternoon high of 105° or higher. This becomes the highest number of days to do so in the month of July, beating 1954′s 3.

As of July 31st, the official high temperature was recorded at 102° or higher for 15 consecutive days. This ties the record for such days with August 1951.

Sunday's high of 103° in #bcstx will officially TIE the record streak for the most *consecutive* 102°+ -- first set in August 1951 at 15 days.



RECORDS

Record highs broke this month: 2

Record highs tied this month: 2

The hottest temperature ever of record in the month of July in Bryan-College Station was set at 111° on the 10th. This breaks the previous record of 110° set July 24, 1903 and tied July 11, 1970.

Record high minimums (warmest low of record) broke this month: 3

Record high minimums tied this month: 2

The highest low temperature recorded this month: 81° on the 11th

RAINFALL

The official rainfall for the month will be recorded as 0.01″ at Easterwood Airport. This will place 2022 as the third driest July of record in Bryan-College Station’s history. It falls behind 1993 and 2000 which only recorded a trace of rainfall for the month. 2022 replaces 2011′s 0.04″.

SUMMER-TO-DATE AT A GLANCE

As of July 31st, 2022 is the hottest summer to date with an average temperature (highs and lows considered) of 89.3°. This beats 2011′s average-to-date of 89.3°

As of July 31st, 2022 is the hottest average high temperature to date at 101.1°. This beats 2011′s average-to-date of 100.7°

As of July 31st, 2022 is the hottest average low temperature to date at 77.5°. This beats 2011′s average-to-date of 76.7°

As of July 31st, with only 0.21″ of rain, 2022 is the driest summer to date. This beats 1980′s 0.28″

STRING OF TOP 10 MONTHS

April 2022 ended as the seventh warmest in Bryan-College Station’s recorded history

May 2022 ended as the second warmest in Bryan-College Station’s recorded history

June 2022 ended as the warmest in Bryan-College Station’s recorded history

July 2022 ended as the warmest in Bryan-College Station’s recorded history

There have never been back-to-back warmest months of record until June & July 2022

There have never been four consecutive months of top 10 warmth until April - July 2022

