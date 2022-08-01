Reason to Smile- August 1, 2022

By An'Jonae Woodson
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Walker was arrested after driving through a fence in the 4000 block of Dunlap Loop.
College Station woman charged with DWI after driving through fence
CSPD responded to a call at St. Andrews Park where a body has been found
Cause of death of deceased person found at College Station park released
A pair of fires erupted Sunday afternoon at Somerville Lake but firefighters have had success...
Firefighters gain quick control of fires at Somerville Lake
Justin Bosewell, 30
Person of interest in capital murder case arrested in Rockdale
Alex Caruso court dedication
Hometown Hero gets his own court

Latest News

Reason to Smile- August 1, 2022
Reason to Smile- August 1, 2022
Reason to Smile- July 25, 2022
Reason to Smile- July 25, 2022
Reason to Smile- July 25, 2022
Reason to Smile- July 25, 2022
Reason to Smile- July 18, 2022
Reason to Smile- July 18, 2022