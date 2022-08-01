Robinson Selected to Lombardi Award Watch List

Texas A&M offensive lineman Layden Robinson warms up before a game at Ole Miss.
Texas A&M offensive lineman Layden Robinson warms up before a game at Ole Miss.(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON -- Texas A&M football’s Layden Robinson was selected to the Rotary Lombardi Award Preseason Watch List, the Rotary Club of Houston announced Monday afternoon. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding offensive or defensive lineman that best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame head coach Vince Lombardi. 

Robinson started all 10 of his appearances last season at right guard, clearing the way for one of the top running back tandems in the nation. The 6-4, 330-pound offensive lineman was named to the All-SEC Second Team by the Associated Press following a successful sophomore season. As a freshman in 2020, Robinson was a key reserve on one of the best offensive lines the SEC has seen over the previous 10 seasons. The Aggies were the first team to lead the league in sacks allowed (0.7), tackles for loss allowed (3.8) and yards per carry (5.45) in over 10 years. The Manvel, Texas native is also in good standing in the classroom and is set to graduate in December of 2022, earning his bachelor’s degree in communications. 

To be considered for the Rotary Lombardi Award, players must be a NCAA FBS College Football team member and meet the following qualifications:

  • Be a down lineman, end to end, either on offense or defense, setting up no further than ten (10) yards to the left or right of the ball at the time of the snap.
  • Be a linebacker on defense, setting up no further than five (5) yards deep from the line of scrimmage.
  • Must not come out of the offensive backfield and set up on the line of scrimmage as a blocker or a receiver or listed in the program as an offensive back or receiver.
  • Be eligible to participate in the current season.

The Aggies begin the 2022 season at Kyle Field, on Saturday, Sept. 3, taking on Sam Houston at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network.

Fans are encouraged to visit www.12thMan.com/footballtickets or call the 12th Man Foundation at 888-99-AGGIE (888-992-4443) to purchase season tickets. Additionally, fans can fill out the form on this page and a 12th Man Foundation representative will contact them to discuss all available ticketing options to attend one or more of the Aggies’ seven home games this fall.

Most Read

Sarah Walker was arrested after driving through a fence in the 4000 block of Dunlap Loop.
College Station woman charged with DWI after driving through fence
CSPD responded to a call at St. Andrews Park where a body has been found
Cause of death of deceased person found at College Station park released
A pair of fires erupted Sunday afternoon at Somerville Lake but firefighters have had success...
Firefighters gain quick control of fires at Somerville Lake
July 2022 became the hottest ever of record for Bryan-College Station
OFFICIAL: You just experienced the Brazos Valley’s hottest July of record
Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond

Latest News

Sam Houston State Football
Seven WAC Players Named To Stats Perform Preseason FCS All-America Teams
Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Nelson Named USA Today Boys Swimming & Diving Athlete of the Year
Florida Gators
SEC Football Preview: Florida
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL football practice...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended for 6 games