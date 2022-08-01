Robinson Selected to Lombardi Award Watch List

HOUSTON -- Texas A&M football’s Layden Robinson was selected to the Rotary Lombardi Award Preseason Watch List, the Rotary Club of Houston announced Monday afternoon. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding offensive or defensive lineman that best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame head coach Vince Lombardi.

Robinson started all 10 of his appearances last season at right guard, clearing the way for one of the top running back tandems in the nation. The 6-4, 330-pound offensive lineman was named to the All-SEC Second Team by the Associated Press following a successful sophomore season. As a freshman in 2020, Robinson was a key reserve on one of the best offensive lines the SEC has seen over the previous 10 seasons. The Aggies were the first team to lead the league in sacks allowed (0.7), tackles for loss allowed (3.8) and yards per carry (5.45) in over 10 years. The Manvel, Texas native is also in good standing in the classroom and is set to graduate in December of 2022, earning his bachelor’s degree in communications.

To be considered for the Rotary Lombardi Award, players must be a NCAA FBS College Football team member and meet the following qualifications:

Be a down lineman, end to end, either on offense or defense, setting up no further than ten (10) yards to the left or right of the ball at the time of the snap.

Be a linebacker on defense, setting up no further than five (5) yards deep from the line of scrimmage.

Must not come out of the offensive backfield and set up on the line of scrimmage as a blocker or a receiver or listed in the program as an offensive back or receiver.

Be eligible to participate in the current season.

The Aggies begin the 2022 season at Kyle Field, on Saturday, Sept. 3, taking on Sam Houston at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network.

