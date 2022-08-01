SEC Football Preview: Florida

GAINSVILLE, Florida (KBTX) - A challenging season is ahead, but the Gators are once again focused on a better future.

Last season Florida finished 6-7 overall and 2-6 in the SEC, enter new head coach Billy Napier.

“Florida is one of those places, it’s one of those iconic places in college football,” said Napier.

Napier will put his own stamp on the Gators, using the personal touch and attention to detail that turned Louisiana into top 25 material.

“Coach Napier, he trusts himself, trusts his system, he trusts the players and the staff,” said sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson. “His confidence is unmatched. He is a people’s person and that’s the main thing I like about him.”

The Florida offense finished 15th in the nation in total offense but all of those yards didn’t lead to enough points… This season the Gators returning players scored just 13 of the 2021 teams 53 touchdowns including QB Anthony Richardson.

“He has the physical traits. What I have been impressed with is that he is extremely bright. He has character, he’s humble, he cares about his teammates and he is willing to work,” said Napier. “I am excited about working with Anthony.”

The Gators face a daunting schedule featuring a three-game stretch of LSU, Georgia and Texas A&M but they say they have learned from their mistakes last year and are excited to take the field.

“It started in January. We hold everybody accountable. we know our flaws from last year and our big mistakes,” exclaimed junior OL Richard Gouraige. “This year we have a lot of veteran guys and we know that we can’t do the same thing we did last year to have a positive result this year.”

“I am just excited,” said a grinning Ventrell Miller. “I feel like we have a great group of guys, we got the fanbase behind us. I am excited to go out there this year with coach Napier and show the world what we can do,” the linebacker continued.

Florida opens their 2022 season on September 3rd against Utah.

