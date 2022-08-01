Seven WAC Players Named To Stats Perform Preseason FCS All-America Teams

DENVER – A total of seven players representing the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) were tabbed to the 2022 Stats Perform Preseason FCS All-America Teams that were announced on Monday. Five players from 2022 conference favorite Stephen F. Austin were among the preseason All-America selections, with an additional two players from 2021 league champion Sam Houston also included.

Wide receiver Xavier Gipson from Stephen F. Austin, recently selected as the unanimous WAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, landed on the Stats Perform FCS All-America First Team to open the second straight campaign. Gipson led the WAC with 75 receptions, 1,377 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021, turning in an average of 144.0 all-purpose yards per game.

A pair of Lumberjack players were included on the second-team All-America list, with defensive end BJ Thompson and punter Max Quick representing Stephen F. Austin. Thompson logged 9.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles over 12 games last season, adding in two pass breakups. Quick averaged 46.0 yards per punt on 44 attempts in 2021 to lead the WAC, booming a long of 74 against Sam Houston on Oct. 2. Quick landed a conference-high 18 punts inside the 20.

On the third team, quarterback Trae Self and kicker Chris Campos rounded out the preseason All-America selections from Stephen F. Austin. Self paced the WAC with 3,201 yards and 266.8 passing yards per game in 2021, to go along with 28 touchdowns to just nine interceptions through the air. Self gained an additional 311 rushing and scored three times on the ground for the Lumberjacks. Campos, the WAC Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year, connected on 20-of-24 field goal attempts (83.3 percent) and all 49 extra-point tries to lead the conference with 109 points last season.

Sam Houston saw defensive lineman Markel Perry and linebacker Trevor Williams land on the preseason FCS All-America Third Team. Perry, the 2022 WAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, tied for the conference lead with 15 tackles for loss and added 5.0 sacks to lead the Bearkats defensive front last season. Williams recorded 79 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and took a 75-yard interception to the house for a touchdown at Northern Arizona on Sept. 2 of last year.

2022 STATS PERFORM FCS PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA TEAM

Previous Season(s) as First-Team Postseason All-American Listed in Parentheses

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

WR – Xavier Gipson, 5-9, 170, junior, Stephen F. Austin (2021)

---

SECOND TEAM

DEFENSE

DL – BJ Thompson, 6-6, 210, senior, Stephen F. Austin

SPECIAL TEAMS

P – Max Quick, 5-10, 185, junior, Stephen F. Austin

---

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Trae Self, 6-4, 190, senior Stephen F. Austin

DEFENSE

DL – Markel Perry, 6-2, 220, redshirt senior, Sam Houston

LB – Trevor Williams, 5-9, 205, senior, Sam Houston

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Chris Campos, 5-10, 220, redshirt sophomore, Stephen F. Austin