Abadie advances to World Athletics U20 Championships Final

SANTIAGO DE CALI, Colombia – Texas A&M track & field sophomore Heather Abadie advanced to the World Athletics U20 Championships pole vault final, Monday evening at the Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero.

Abadie, representing Canada, advanced past the qualification round after finishing the day with a clearance of 13-3.5/4.05m. The 2021 World Athletics U20 bronze medalist was flawless clearing 12-11.5/3.95m and 13-3.5/4.05m on first attempts. Of the 21 entries, Abadie was one of 13 to advance to the final. Abadie is slated to compete for a medal on Wednesday at 3:55 p.m.

Team USA advanced to the mixed 4x400m relay final after clocking the fastest qualifying time at 3:18.65. Despite not running in the first round, Ashton Schwartzman and Kennedy Wade are each available as members of the relay pool for the final on Tuesday at 4:50 p.m.

The meet is streamed live on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. Competition times and live results from each session are available on the event schedule. For more information on how to follow the meet can be found here.

World Athletics U20 Championships Remaining Schedule *All times listed are central^Potential entry Tuesday, August 210:25 a.m. – Men’s 400m Heats – Schwartzman4:50 p.m. – Mixed 4x400m Final – ^Schwartzman, ^Wade Wednesday, August 33:55 p.m. – Women’s Pole Vault Final - Abadie5:25 p.m. – Men’s 400m Semifinals – ^Schwartzman Thursday, August 45:50 p.m. – Men’s 400m Final – ^Schwartzman Friday, August 510:40 a.m. – Women’s 4x400m Heats – ^Wade11:15 a.m. – Men’s 4x400m Heats – ^Schwartzman Saturday, August 65:20 p.m. – Women’s 4x400m Final – ^Wade5:43 p.m. – Men’s 4x400m Final – ^Schwartzman

