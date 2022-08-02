Aggies Land Oklahoma State Transfer Brianna Evans

By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Aug. 2, 2022
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball added Brianna Evans to its roster Tuesday. Evans joins the Aggies after spending her rookie season at Oklahoma State.

“Brianna will bring depth to our team both on the infield and in the outfield,” Ford said. “She is a dynamic player with speed that will immediately impact our program.”

A Big 12 All-Freshman Team pick, Evans made 47 starts and 52 appearances in the infield for the Cowgirls in 2022. She turned in an 11-game hit streak from March 4-19, marking the longest of any Cowgirl last season. Evans launched her first career home run – a grand slam – during her hit streak and recorded eight multi-hit games. Providing speed on the bases, Evans went 14-for-16 in stolen bases, ranking second on the team.

The Red Oak, Texas, native was ranked the No. 11 recruit on the Extra Inning Softball Elite 100 list. A multi-sport athlete at Red Oak High School, Evans also competed in powerlifting, basketball and track and field, advancing to state in powerlifting. She was an all-state first team selection by the Texas Sports Writers Association in addition to district MVP as a senior in 2021.

