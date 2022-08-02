Back to School: Leon ISD superintendent excited for students to return to class

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Leon ISD students are less than two weeks away from the start of a new school year.

Teachers return to campus on Aug. 8, and students return to class on Aug. 15.

Tuesday on Brazos Valley This Morning, Superintendent David Rains spoke about the excitement leading up to the new year.

“Really excited to bring on quite a bit of new staff that we’ve been busy this summer hiring, and just to see the excitement and smiles on the kids’ faces,” said Rains.

The superintendent also talked about the investment they continue making into school safety.

“Last May we passed a bond in which a large portion of that will go into school security and safety. And we’re very happy the direction we’re going. We feel we have a very safe school but after Uvalde, we’re really looking at, maybe some areas that we can improve upon,” said Rains.

You can watch the full interview above in the video player.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.