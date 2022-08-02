Back to School: Mumford ISD superintendent talks COVID, school safety as students set to return

By Karla Castillo
Published: Aug. 2, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mumford ISD students return to class Aug. 15 and their superintendent says he’s looking forward to welcoming everyone back in less than two weeks.

Superintendent Allen Reese was on Brazos Valley This Morning Tuesday.

“Last year we started out with hopefully a return to normal, right? And we’ve never really returned to normal,” said Reese. “We’re still dealing with COVID, still looking at that possibly coming back in another cycle. We have lots of procedures in place so that it doesn’t limit our school year, that kids are healthy and well, and teachers are healthy and well, and that learning is the number one priority on campus.”

Reese also talked about safety training and planning they’ve done recently with Robertson County law enforcement.

“I worked with the Robertson County Constable’s Office and Craig Boyett making sure that they were aware of our school if they ever needed to respond,” he said.

The district leader says he and the administrative staff started reviewing their safety plans after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde.

“...had about 15 to 20 officers and we toured our school this June. We’re always continuing to try our best to improve, adding cameras and door-locking systems and trying to build a culture of safety every single day at Mumford ISD,” said Reese.

