Brazos County 4-H Club host cake show and auction fundraiser

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Lovers of cakes, pies, cookies, brownies, cobblers and everything sweet were in for a treat Monday evening at the Brazos Center.

The Brazos County 4-H Club hosted its annual cake show and auction fundraiser.

Funds raised will support the 4-H club through leadership labs, fashion shows, round-up contests, food shows, awards programs, banquets, short courses, summer camps and scholarships.

Goodies from 4H members were entered into different categories and then judged by select community members including News 3′s Karla Castillo, Abigail Metsch, Mia Montgomery, and Max Crawford.

J. Cody’s Steak and Barbeque was also on hand to sell sandwich dinners.

The annual event commemorates the organization’s 51 years.

