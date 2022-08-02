Brazos County Health District hosting Back to School Bash

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are lots of things to do in order to get ready for the new school year. The Brazos County Health District is hosting a free event to help you check some items off your list.

Mary Parrish with the Brazos County Health District was on Brazos Valley This Morning Tuesday to talk about their Back to School Bash. You can watch the full interview above in the video player.

The Back to School Bash will be held Sunday, August 14 from 2-6 p.m. at Fannin Elementary School in Bryan (1200 Baker Ave.).

The event will feature free haircuts, free school supplies, free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, low-cost sports physicals, free food, community resources, a professional DJ and public notary.

For more information contact LaToya Taylor at (979) 361-5712 or ltaylor@brazoscountytx.gov.

