Brazos Valley football teams kick off first day of practice

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first day of August means training camps for fall sports crank up this week. Monday was the first day of football conditioning for 1A-4A schools, and 5A and 6A schools that didn’t have spring training.

The Rudder Rangers were one of the several teams across the Brazos Valley that kicked off their training Monday afternoon. It was a little later than originally planned after the heat index was too high, but the rangers eventually made it outside and are now getting ready for the season opener on August 26th. The Rangers have a lot to be excited about coming off their first playoff appearance in school history, but for now, they’re just happy to be back on the gridiron.

”Actually today is not that bad,” Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said on the heat. “Up to this point in the summer workouts, we’ve definitely had some hot days. We kind of got lucky today. I think it’s supposed to be a little bit hotter the next two days, but today’s not too bad. It feels great to be back. We’re excited about the season. I feel like we have some really great leadership this year. Kids are working really hard. We can’t wait to see what the season holds,” Ezar added.

After a bit of a delay cause of the heat index, @RudderFootball is now holding their first practice of the 2022 season. Football. Is. Back #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/gzQ3gQtfbL — Tyler Shaw (@TylerShawSports) August 1, 2022

A&M Consolidated also held its first practice on Monday. Bryan High and College Station will both begin their football practices next Monday. KBTX will begin full team previews with Hometown Heroes on that Monday (8/8) as well.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.