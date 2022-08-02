Four Aggies Earn Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete Honors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Four Texas A&M softball student-athletes were recognized as Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced Monday.

Shaylee Ackerman, Mayce Allen, Kayla Poynter and Grace Uribe all earned the distinction for their success in the classroom during the 2021-22 academic year.

The quartet was listed alongside more than 7,000 collegiate student-athletes across all divisions who earned the award. They became the first Aggies to be recognized since the 2018-19 school year.

To qualify for the award, student-athletes must have earned a 3.5 GPA or higher at the conclusion of the 2021-22 academic year.

