Four Aggies Earn Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete Honors

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Four Texas A&M softball student-athletes were recognized as Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced Monday.

Shaylee Ackerman, Mayce Allen, Kayla Poynter and Grace Uribe all earned the distinction for their success in the classroom during the 2021-22 academic year.

The quartet was listed alongside more than 7,000 collegiate student-athletes across all divisions who earned the award. They became the first Aggies to be recognized since the 2018-19 school year.

To qualify for the award, student-athletes must have earned a 3.5 GPA or higher at the conclusion of the 2021-22 academic year.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Most Read

Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond
Catalytic converter theft
Latest rash of catalytic converter thefts targets healthcare workers, worshippers
July 2022 became the hottest ever of record for Bryan-College Station
OFFICIAL: You just experienced the Brazos Valley’s hottest July of record
FILE - Fans tailgate outside of Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL football game between...
Woman dies after falling from escalator at Kenny Chesney concert, police say
Sarah Walker was arrested after driving through a fence in the 4000 block of Dunlap Loop.
College Station woman charged with DWI after driving through fence

Latest News

Volleyball Adds Kyle Ferguson as Volunteer Assistant Coach
Aggies Land Oklahoma State Transfer Brianna Evans
Helms Wins Three Medals at USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships
Texas A&M hires Kalee McCann Cypher
Kalee McCann Cypher Added to Equestrian Staff