Free workshop in Bryan to help students work on college applications

college bound workshop flyer
college bound workshop flyer(KBTX)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Here’s a chance for local high seniors to get a jump start on those college applications.

Several college advising groups have teamed up with Texas A&M for a workshop Tuesday evening.

Students will get to work one-on-one with a college advisor to learn how to submit a competitive college application.

The free event is being held at Bryan Collegiate High School (1901 Villa Maria Rd. in Bryan) from 5 - 7 p.m. on August 2.

Dinner will also be provided for attendees.

