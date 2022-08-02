Free workshop in Bryan to help students work on college applications

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Here’s a chance for local high seniors to get a jump start on those college applications.

Several college advising groups have teamed up with Texas A&M for a workshop Tuesday evening.

Students will get to work one-on-one with a college advisor to learn how to submit a competitive college application.

The free event is being held at Bryan Collegiate High School (1901 Villa Maria Rd. in Bryan) from 5 - 7 p.m. on August 2.

Dinner will also be provided for attendees.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.