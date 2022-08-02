Helms Wins Three Medals at USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Texas A&M track & field signee Landon Helms won gold in the decathlon, 110m hurdles and silver in the pole vault at the USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships this past weekend at Hornet Stadium.

Helms, the nation’s top multi-event athlete in the class of 2022, placed top three in eight of 10 events to win with 6,988 points. Trailing 43 points after day one, Helms dominated on day two winning the 110m hurdles (14.28), discus (141-7/43.17m) and pole vault (16-4.75/5.00m) to win by 869 points. The victory marked his third decathlon title of the summer, after winning the Nike Nationals and USATF U20 Championships in June.

The Emmett, Idaho, product continued to find success, taking first in the open 110m hurdles at 13.98 (-0.8w) and second in the open pole vault at 16-4.75/5.00m.

