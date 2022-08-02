Helms Wins Three Medals at USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Texas A&M track & field signee Landon Helms won gold in the decathlon, 110m hurdles and silver in the pole vault at the USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships this past weekend at Hornet Stadium.

Helms, the nation’s top multi-event athlete in the class of 2022, placed top three in eight of 10 events to win with 6,988 points. Trailing 43 points after day one, Helms dominated on day two winning the 110m hurdles (14.28), discus (141-7/43.17m) and pole vault (16-4.75/5.00m) to win by 869 points. The victory marked his third decathlon title of the summer, after winning the Nike Nationals and USATF U20 Championships in June.

The Emmett, Idaho, product continued to find success, taking first in the open 110m hurdles at 13.98 (-0.8w) and second in the open pole vault at 16-4.75/5.00m.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).

Most Read

Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond
Catalytic converter theft
Latest rash of catalytic converter thefts targets healthcare workers, worshippers
July 2022 became the hottest ever of record for Bryan-College Station
OFFICIAL: You just experienced the Brazos Valley’s hottest July of record
FILE - Fans tailgate outside of Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL football game between...
Woman dies after falling from escalator at Kenny Chesney concert, police say
Sarah Walker was arrested after driving through a fence in the 4000 block of Dunlap Loop.
College Station woman charged with DWI after driving through fence

Latest News

Volleyball Adds Kyle Ferguson as Volunteer Assistant Coach
Aggies Land Oklahoma State Transfer Brianna Evans
Texas A&M hires Kalee McCann Cypher
Kalee McCann Cypher Added to Equestrian Staff
Four Aggies Earn Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete Honors