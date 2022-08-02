Kalee McCann Cypher Added to Equestrian Staff

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M equestrian head coach Tana McKay announced the hiring of former All-American Reiner Kalee McCann Cypher as director of operations on Tuesday.

“We are excited to have Kalee back in Aggieland,” McKay said. “Kalee is hardworking, knowledgeable and is an overall great person to be around. As a former Reiner, she has a passion for our sport and understands the logistics that comes with the role she is stepping into. I believe Kalee will be a great addition to our staff.”

Cypher joins the staff after spending the last two years as an agriculture education instructor for Forest-Scott County Career & Technology Center in Forest, Mississippi. For her efforts, she was named the 2020-21 Central Mississippi Rookie Ag Teacher of the Year and Mississippi Rookie Ag Teacher of the Year.

Prior to her time in Mississippi, Cypher was a member of the equestrian team from 2015-19. During her collegiate career, she garnered two All-SEC Reining Team mentions and was honored with the Aggie equestrian Iron Horse Award as a senior. Cypher earned honorable mention All-America honors as a junior while helping lead the Reining squad to the 2017 National Collegiate Equestrian Association Reining National Championship and was named the NCEA National Championship Most Outstanding Performer.

Cypher graduated with her bachelor’s degree in animal science in 2018 and earned a Master of Agriculture in animal science in 2020.

To learn more about Texas A&M equestrian, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieEquestrian on Twitter and Instagram.