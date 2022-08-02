College Station man with 3 DWI convictions arrested for drunk driving again

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A 31-year-old College Station man was arrested for drunk driving after he crashed his vehicle into the back of another vehicle in the area of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Raymond Stotzer Parkway.

Around 2:05 Monday morning, College Station police responded to a report of a speeding car that crashed into a Kia. Police say the force of the crash sent the Kia across the lanes of Harvey Mitchell and into a concrete wall.

One of the passengers in the Kia told officers they were struck so hard his glasses were thrown from his face, but no serious injuries were reported.

According to arrest records, John Taylor Jenkins ran up to the Kia after the crash and asked if the passengers were okay before running away from the scene.

A few hours later, Jenkins reportedly showed up at a home, ringing the doorbell and apologizing at the front door.

Records show that Jenkins tried to run away again when officers showed up but he was later arrested. He also admitted to drinking with friends in Northgate earlier in the evening, according to police.

Jenkins’ charges were upgraded after police learned of three prior Driving While Intoxicated convictions on his record.

He is currently being held in the Brazos County Detention Center on a $12,000 bond.

