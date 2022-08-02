College Station man with 3 DWI convictions arrested for drunk driving again

Man charged with third DWI or more after causing crash in College Station
Man charged with third DWI or more after causing crash in College Station(Brazos County Sheriff's Office)
By Heather Falls
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A 31-year-old College Station man was arrested for drunk driving after he crashed his vehicle into the back of another vehicle in the area of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Raymond Stotzer Parkway.

Around 2:05 Monday morning, College Station police responded to a report of a speeding car that crashed into a Kia. Police say the force of the crash sent the Kia across the lanes of Harvey Mitchell and into a concrete wall.

One of the passengers in the Kia told officers they were struck so hard his glasses were thrown from his face, but no serious injuries were reported.

According to arrest records, John Taylor Jenkins ran up to the Kia after the crash and asked if the passengers were okay before running away from the scene.

A few hours later, Jenkins reportedly showed up at a home, ringing the doorbell and apologizing at the front door.

Records show that Jenkins tried to run away again when officers showed up but he was later arrested. He also admitted to drinking with friends in Northgate earlier in the evening, according to police.

Jenkins’ charges were upgraded after police learned of three prior Driving While Intoxicated convictions on his record.

He is currently being held in the Brazos County Detention Center on a $12,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond
Catalytic converter theft
Latest rash of catalytic converter thefts targets healthcare workers, worshippers
July 2022 became the hottest ever of record for Bryan-College Station
OFFICIAL: You just experienced the Brazos Valley’s hottest July of record
FILE - Fans tailgate outside of Empower Field at Mile High before an NFL football game between...
Woman dies after falling from escalator at Kenny Chesney concert, police say
Sarah Walker was arrested after driving through a fence in the 4000 block of Dunlap Loop.
College Station woman charged with DWI after driving through fence

Latest News

Class change at United South High School in Laredo.
Author of “critical race theory” ban says Texas schools can still teach about racism
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan....
Texan who prosecutors say “lit the match” of Jan. 6 riot sentenced to more than 7 years in prison
Brazos County Health District hosting Back to School Bash
college bound workshop
Free workshop in Bryan to help students work on college applications